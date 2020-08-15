Gerard Piqué News and Features
Date of birth: February 2, 1987
Instagram: @3gerardpique
Club(s): Manchester United, Real Zaragoza (loan), Barcelona
Country: Spain
Signing fee: £5million
Has won almost all there is to win in the game, lifting Spain's domestic trophies on multiple occasions with Barcelona as well as being a Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup winner. The defender has also had success on the international stage, enjoying World Cup glory in 2010 before triumphing with Spain again at Euro 2012. Away from football, Pique - in a relationship with singer Shakira - helms an investment firm which has revamped tennis' Davis Cup as part of a multi-billion-dollar deal.
Latest about Gerard Piqué
Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world
Posted
Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet
Barcelona transfer news: Gerard Pique remains hopeful Lionel Messi will be “seduced into staying for years”
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Barca defender has responded to the speculation surrounding his team-mate's future
Whatever happened to defending? Why every European big club looks shaky at the back this season
By Mark White
It's a strange quirk of post-COVID football that everyone's forgotten how to keep a clean sheet
Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins
By Ed McCambridge
Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, with younger targets identified for necessary rebuild
Ronald Koeman confirmed as new Barcelona manager – but their problems run far deeper than hiring a new boss
By Mark White
Barça La Masia drying up, recruitment based off nostalgia and a strict philosophy is killing Barcelona – Ronald Koeman has an impossible job at a club that needs a complete restructure
How did Barcelona's academy lead to a club in crisis? The inside story of the death of La Masia
By Andy Mitten
Barcelona had the most celebrated youth system in the world – designed by Johan Cruyff, and bringing through the likes of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta. Now, after years of big spending, they're in trouble
