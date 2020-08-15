Gerard Piqué News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: February 2, 1987
Instagram: @3gerardpique
Club(s): Manchester United, Real Zaragoza (loan), Barcelona
Country: Spain
Signing fee: £5million

Has won almost all there is to win in the game, lifting Spain's domestic trophies on multiple occasions with Barcelona as well as being a Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup winner. The defender has also had success on the international stage, enjoying World Cup glory in 2010 before triumphing with Spain again at Euro 2012. Away from football, Pique - in a relationship with singer Shakira - helms an investment firm which has revamped tennis' Davis Cup as part of a multi-billion-dollar deal.

Best centre-backs defenders world

Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet

Gerard Pique Lionel Messi

Barcelona transfer news: Gerard Pique remains hopeful Lionel Messi will be “seduced into staying for years”

The Barca defender has responded to the speculation surrounding his team-mate's future

Dean Henderson and Christian Eriksen

Football rumours from the media

Real Madrid

Whatever happened to defending? Why every European big club looks shaky at the back this season

It's a strange quirk of post-COVID football that everyone's forgotten how to keep a clean sheet

Spain Soccer Champions League

Five-star Barcelona hungry for goals and feast on Ferencvaros

Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Man City's Garcia as rebuild begins

Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, with younger targets identified for necessary rebuild

Barca Players

Suarez, Pique, Busquets – the ageing stars Ronald Koeman may look to move on

Ronald Koeman, new Barcelona manager

Ronald Koeman confirmed as new Barcelona manager – but their problems run far deeper than hiring a new boss

Barça La Masia drying up, recruitment based off nostalgia and a strict philosophy is killing Barcelona – Ronald Koeman has an impossible job at a club that needs a complete restructure

Barça
Barcelona La Masia academy

How did Barcelona's academy lead to a club in crisis? The inside story of the death of La Masia

Barcelona had the most celebrated youth system in the world – designed by Johan Cruyff, and bringing through the likes of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta. Now, after years of big spending, they're in trouble

Portugal Soccer Champions League

We have hit rock bottom – Gerard Pique demands drastic action at Barcelona

