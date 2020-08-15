Gerard Piqué News and Features

Date of birth: February 2, 1987

Instagram: @3gerardpique

Club(s): Manchester United, Real Zaragoza (loan), Barcelona

Country: Spain

Signing fee: £5million

Has won almost all there is to win in the game, lifting Spain's domestic trophies on multiple occasions with Barcelona as well as being a Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup winner. The defender has also had success on the international stage, enjoying World Cup glory in 2010 before triumphing with Spain again at Euro 2012. Away from football, Pique - in a relationship with singer Shakira - helms an investment firm which has revamped tennis' Davis Cup as part of a multi-billion-dollar deal.