Exclusive: Jurgen Klinsmann explains what happened with the Tottenham job last summer – and why it’s “always something I’d love to do”

Former Tottenham and Germany superstar Jurgen Klinsmann has revealed to FFT how close he came to taking charge of the Premier League club during their summer search for a new boss.

In an exclusive interview, the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 winner explains how he sat down with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy following the departure of Jose Mourinho last season – only for the club to opt for Nuno Espirito Santo instead.

“They had different things, thoughts and people in mind already, and you just have to respect that,” Klinsmann tells the January 2022 edition of FourFourTwo, which you can order here. “But at least you have an initial talk – I had that talk with Daniel, he said they wanted to go a different way, and that was fine. I told him, ‘I have my fingers crossed for you,’ like I always do anyway.”

Despite missing out on the role, former Germany, USA, Bayern and Hertha gaffer Klinsmann would be open to taking the role in future should the north Londoners get in touch.

“Tottenham is always something you’d love to do, because it’s your club, you share so many emotional moments with them and you know lots of people who are still there,” he says. “I’m still in touch with Gary Mabbutt and other people around the club, so who knows? Maybe one day.”

“I would love to go back to management one day, with the right people at the right place, and hopefully at the right time,” he says. “I work here in the US for ESPN every week and I follow everything in Europe, all the competitions.”

Even if that ambition is never realised, the German’s love for Spurs is unconditional. He lined up for them only 68 times, but his 38 goals forged a bond that means as much to him as the fans who worshipped him.

“The way people welcomed me at White Hart Lane, I’ll never forget that, and all the experiences we shared together,” he smiles. “That’s the beauty of sport – it connects you. I had such emotional experiences with the club and I’ll always carry them with me, no matter what.”

