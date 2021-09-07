5 fantastic football shirts from around the world you can pick up for under £20 right now

Football shirts can be expensive, can't they? Well not on MandM Direct.

With a huge clearout on the site right now, you can pick yourself up a bargain for under £20, with a number of big teams and really nice shirts available.

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS 2021/22 Every released home and away shirt so far

Here are five of our favourites...

1. Barcelona 2020/21

(Image credit: M and M Direct)

Ivan Rakitic must have designed this one before he left, right?

This chequerboard design was a break from the norm for the Catalans. Just looking at it now brings back memories of an unrecognisable Barcelona side that featured Suarez, Messi and Griezmann up front. None of which are still there...

£19.99 on M and M Direct – £45 off

2. Fluminense 2020/21

(Image credit: M and M Direct)

It's a well-known fact that you can't go wrong with a) Umbro and b) Brazilian football shirts.

Romario, Thiago Silva and Marcelo have all turned out for Fluminense and this design is a classic in the South American game.

£19.99 on M and M Direct – £45 off

3. Gremio away 2020/21

(Image credit: M and M Direct)

Another Brazilian giant, another Umbro offering.

The club that made Ronaldinho also have a memorably-striped home shirt - but this away top is lovely, too.

£19.99 on MandM Direct – £45 off

4. Schalke 2020/21

(Image credit: M and M Direct)

The ill-fated German giants will rise once more, fear not.

Schalke are still a heavyweight in European football and this classy blue shirt is excellent. Now if they could only get promoted...

£12.99 on MandM Direct – £62 off

5. West Ham United away 2020/21

(Image credit: M and M Direct)

The away top from West Ham United's 125th anniversary season, this is a classic colour combination for the Irons.

It came at a good time, too - this is the shirt that West Ham broke the top six wearing on the road.

£14.99 on MandM Direct – £45 off

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED! The most expensive players of all time in cumulative transfer fees

RETURN OF FANS How history can predict football's recovery from the pandemic

2021/22 58 things we can't wait to see this season