Schalke 04 News and Features
Name: Schalke 04
Founded: 1904
Home ground: Veltins Arena
League Titles: 7
Instagram: @s04
The dominant force of German football in the 1930s and 1940s, Schalke won six league titles between 1934 and 1942 and were the first team in the country to pull off a league and cup double, in 1937. Their last league triumph remains all the way back in 1958, however. The Royal Blues claimed the UEFA Cup in 1997, also claiming three domestic cups between 2001 and 2011. Past players include Klaus Fichtel, Klaus Fischer, Jiri Nemec and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Latest about Schalke 04
Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?
Posted
Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try
Transfer news: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham keen on Matthew Hoppe
By FourFourTwo Staff
Four Premier League clubs are said to be tracking Schalke's American forward
10 European trophy-winning teams who were terrible domestically
By Kiyan Sobhani
UEFA Champions League Don't worry if you don't finish in the top four, Liverpool or Chelsea - these sides also underwhelmed in the league despite finding success on the continent
Football Manager 2021: 20 teams you need to play as
By Mark White
FM21 Whether you’re building a Galactico-studded squad or starting from the bottom in Football Manager, we’ve got suggestions of where to send your virtual CV
Quiz! Can you name every club Mesut Ozil has ever assisted against?
Posted
Quiz The king of assists is moving on - but who were all his set-ups against?
European round-up: How long will Juventus stick with Andrea Pirlo?
By Mark White
European Round-up Juve's rookie boss is struggling in Serie A - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues
European round-up: Can Mauricio Pochettino help realise Moise Kean’s potential at PSG?
By Mark White
Poch is off the mark at Paris Saint-Germain - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues
Liverpool transfer news: Reds draw up four-man transfer shortlist as Barcelona court Georginio Wijnaldum
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Premier League champions are considering reinforcing their defence in January
FIFA 21: The best young centre-backs to sign in Career Mode
By Phillip Ekuwem
FIFA 21 Shoring up your backline in FIFA 21? Here are the wonderkid defenders that you'll need to invest in for the future
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.