John McGinn exclusive: "I think I've got about 150 Scott McTominay stickers now - I've seen enough of his face already"

This interview with John McGinn is from the Euro 2020 preview issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!

When you’re grandson to a former Scottish FA president, you enjoy a different football upbringing. John McGinn was hooked on trips to Hampden from an early age, taking full advantage of free tickets via his grandfather, Jack.

The national team is special to him. For all the cynicism about modern players’ attitudes towards internationals, there’s absolutely no chance of the Aston Villa midfielder ever making excuses to avoid his country’s call.

It’s no wonder the Glaswegian – a former St Mirren and Hibernian prospect – is revered by fans driven hoarse by relentless renditions of ‘Super John McGinn’. At 26, he is living the dream – his and about five million others’ – so bragging rights at Villa would be a bonus...

We often hear that international football doesn’t hold the same appeal for people now. That doesn’t seem to apply to you...

I was very fortunate to have grown up with a grandpa who was president of the Scottish FA, which meant our family was always sorted for tickets to Scotland games. I have really fond memories of those. It was always an amazing day out, even if it wasn’t always the best result. I remember being caught up in it all, seeing what it meant to people. From an early age, I was Scotland daft. I knew early on that if ever I was lucky enough to be involved, it’d take something catastrophic for me to miss out. I’m proud of having pulled out of only one squad to date.

Is that a conversation you’ve had with club managers?

No manager would ever admit they’ve put pressure on players to miss out, but of course it happens, and I can understand it from their perspective. When I work with a new manager, I like to make it clear how patriotic I am, and explain that nothing will convince me to willingly miss a game. I don’t believe there are less important matches when it comes to your country. I’ve got two brothers [Stephen and Paul] who are footballers and neither have had the privilege of being capped. If they had the opportunity they’d give anything to be involved, so no one ever needs to remind me how lucky I am.

I can’t speak highly enough of Dean Smith, our gaffer at Villa. He admits that he watches our games – he likes to keep a close eye on how we’re doing because he knows how much it means to me.

Which of those games you saw as a kid stand out?

Two spring to mind: our 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2004 play-off first leg, and the defeat to Italy when we were pushing for Euro 2008. It bugs me that I’ve played all these games for Scotland but never in front of a full Hampden. Those days were incredible: Ronnie Browne got everyone going with his renditions of Flower of Scotland and his trademark ‘Come on!’. We’re a divided country when it comes to football, but on those days, at least, everyone came together – and that meant something. The second leg against the Netherlands didn’t go to plan and a refereeing decision cost us against Italy. It made me all the hungrier to do something myself. It was amazing to watch everyone join in the celebrations at home on the night we qualified in Serbia. The Tartan Army have been battered from pillar to post, but no one can laugh at us now.

(Image credit: PA Images)

How do you look back on that Serbia night?

I remember everything about it. As a football obsessive, I loved walking down the famous Red Star Belgrade tunnel. That’s usually one of the most ferocious atmospheres in Europe, so maybe it helped us that there were no supporters. We went back into the changing room and realised we were 90 minutes away from taking Scotland to a major tournament for the first time since 1998. Everyone wanted it... badly. That togetherness really helped us on the night. I came off and I thought the job was done, as we were under no pressure. Serbia equalised and I just thought ‘another hard luck story’. All credit to the boys – it was hard to watch but they showed real character. Then the penalty specialists took over. Some of the backroom guys have been with the squad for the long haul, in airports with people booing after bad results. That’s what it was like when I joined the squad, and it was a bit of an eye-opener. I just wanted to be part of the team that did it. It was an extremely emotional night.

Steve Clarke doesn’t give much away to the media, but he clearly has faith in you...

He has taken my Scotland career to the next level. I can’t speak highly enough of him. I also have to thank Gordon Strachan for having the bravery to name me in a squad for the first time [in March 2016] when I was with Hibernian in the second tier. There was a top-flight midfielder – I won’t say who – who gave an interview about it from his club’s training ground, because I was in ahead of him. Gordon told me to ignore it. He said that he believed in me and that I’d go on to have a long career. It ended up taking me 15 caps to get my first goal, and I might still have been waiting if it wasn’t for Steve: he tweaked my position and played me further up the pitch. He must have seen something in my game. It’s been a nice change, and a prolific one. If you ask anyone who watched me from a young age, they’d describe me as anything from ‘raw’ to ‘headless chicken’, but the higher you go in the game, the more you realise you can’t get away with that. It took a bit of coaching. That’s where the manager comes into his own – he gives you little bits of advice, and information that really sticks.

It must be nice to think that thousands of Scottish kids can now watch their country at a major tournament for the first time...

There was a natural jealousy of other countries going into these tournaments, but you’d almost come to expect it. If you were of a certain age, it was normal. I remember sitting in school, hoping you’d have a decent teacher who would let you watch the games, then on the way home you’d buy packs of Panini stickers. I love the thought of Scottish kids watching Scotland games and opening packs with our faces on them. They sent me a sticker book, and I’ll admit to having filled it – I had to order a few stickers to get over the line. I think I got about 150 Scott McTominays, so I’ve seen enough of his face!

Did you feel that you had a point to prove when you joined Aston Villa from Hibs?

I think that’s only natural. You’re going into an environment where a lot of people will assume you’re going to be rubbish. But there is a promising recent trend of people coming down the road and showing that the jump isn’t as big as people make out. Guys like Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Stuart Armstrong have helped to alter perceptions.

Has the England game come up in conversation at Villa?

Six or seven of the boys could easily be in the England squad. They were very quick to say that we’d come away from Wembley with nothing, but we’ll see. There aren’t many rivalries like it. I know what to expect if I go back to Birmingham with nothing to show for it, so I’ll be doing everything I can to have the bragging rights.

How do you approach that game?

Steve Clarke will help because he’s very calm. He likes to make sure we play with our heads and there’s always a plan. Family and friends ask me if I get nervous before big games, but I just get excited. The opportunity always outweighs the fear of failure.

Are England a better team with Jack Grealish involved?

No doubt – he’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with. It’s pleasing that he’s been showing it on the international stage, too. We’re very fortunate to have him at Villa.

His performance against Belgium made the world sit up and take notice of his ability. England are lucky to have such a unique player. My hope is that he stays fit and goes to the Euros, because I get on so well with him. I know how much it would mean to him. But Gareth Southgate is welcome to rest him for the Scotland game...

This article first appeared in the June 2021 issue of FourFourTwo

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

SCOTLAND AT EURO 2020 The full 26-man squad

EURO 2020 STADIUMS Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know

EURO 2020 WALLCHART Download free with schedule, fixtures and dates