Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

It's almost time to get your Euro 2020 wall chart up, with less than two months to go until the tournament begins.

What do you mean you don't have one yet?

Well, it's lucky we found you! FourFourTwo's Euro 2020 wall chart will see you through the whole month, from June 11 to July 11 – we have the full schedule, every fixture, just waiting for you to fill in. All the way from Turkey vs Italy on the opening night, to England's inevitable penalty shoot out defeat on June 28, after which you'll stop filling it in.

There are two ways to get FFT's Euro 2020 wall chart:

1. Pick up the May 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, on sale now with free delivery – and receive a complimentary, A1-sized, glossy wall chart inside.

2. Download it below, absolutely and completely free.

Simply click here or on the image below to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose!

For now, if you're just looking for Euro 2020's full schedule of fixtures, we've got you covered there too.

With less than two months until the tournament kicks off, we now know most of the Euro 2020 host stadiums and have an idea how many fans will be able to attend each game.

There are still questions to be answered, but they mainly revolve around Gareth Southgate's England Euro 2020 squad – and the Three Lions internationals who are struggling with injuries.

