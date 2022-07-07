Norway v Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Norway v Northern Ireland live stream, Thursday 7 July, 8.00pm

Looking for a Norway v Northern Ireland live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Northern Ireland’s women begin their maiden major tournament with a daunting clash against Group A rivals Norway on Thursday.

Two-time European champions Norway are among the contenders to clinch the trophy this summer, and they will be eager to get off to a good start at St. Mary’s.

The Norwegians also have a bit of a point to prove after a disastrous campaign at Euro 2017, when they lost all three group games to crash out early.

But they head to the Euros in flying form, having won five games in a row in the build-up, and will fancy their chances of progressing in a group featuring hosts England, who they face next, as well as Northern Ireland and Austria.

Star striker and Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is back in the fold, and all eyes will be on the Women’s Champions League’s all-time top scorer.

Kenny Shiels’ side head into the tournament as big underdogs and are well aware of the strength of the Norwegians, having shared a qualifying group with them.

Both of their qualifiers ended in 6-0 wins for Norway, in August and November 2019.

And the Northern Irish are in poor form ahead of the clash in Southampton, having lost four games in a row prior to the Euros.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Thursday 7 July and it is being shown by BBC One in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.



UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

