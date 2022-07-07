Norway v Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Watch a Norway v Northern Ireland live stream as Euro 2022 continues
Norway v Northern Ireland live stream, Thursday 7 July, 8.00pm
Looking for a Norway v Northern Ireland live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.
Northern Ireland’s women begin their maiden major tournament with a daunting clash against Group A rivals Norway on Thursday.
Two-time European champions Norway are among the contenders to clinch the trophy this summer, and they will be eager to get off to a good start at St. Mary’s.
The Norwegians also have a bit of a point to prove after a disastrous campaign at Euro 2017, when they lost all three group games to crash out early.
But they head to the Euros in flying form, having won five games in a row in the build-up, and will fancy their chances of progressing in a group featuring hosts England, who they face next, as well as Northern Ireland and Austria.
Star striker and Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is back in the fold, and all eyes will be on the Women’s Champions League’s all-time top scorer.
Kenny Shiels’ side head into the tournament as big underdogs and are well aware of the strength of the Norwegians, having shared a qualifying group with them.
Both of their qualifiers ended in 6-0 wins for Norway, in August and November 2019.
And the Northern Irish are in poor form ahead of the clash in Southampton, having lost four games in a row prior to the Euros.
Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Thursday 7 July and it is being shown by BBC One in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.
Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch Euro 2022 football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a round of Euro 2022 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps
A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.
Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price
It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!
UK TV rights
How to watch Euro 2022 live streams for UK subscribers
The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.
US TV rights
How to watch Euro 2022 live streams for US subscribers
ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.
Australia TV rights
How to watch Euro 2022 live streams for Australian subscribers
Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.