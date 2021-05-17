Quiz! Can you name every winner of the Women's Champions League?

You have six minutes to guess 20 clubs.

Just like the men's version of the Champions League, you won't be surprised to know that the Women's Champions League has overseen some huge evolution since its implementation in the early 2000s.

In 2001, the UEFA Women's Cup began. Given that it was the biggest competition in European football, it perhaps surprisingly took eight long years for the name to reflect that - and with the Women's Champions League changing name, it began morphing into what we know the competition to be now.

Now, there are no two-legged finals - phew - and the runners-up of the top eight ranked nations all qualify for the tournament. That means more English representation - though only one English side has ever lifted that beautiful trophy.

From the 2021/22 season, the competition proper will include a group stage for the first time in the Women's Champions League era. The tournament continues to grow and evolve...

