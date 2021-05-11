Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable English, Welsh and Scottish players?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 players for you to guess.

The jokes about English players searching through the records for grandparents from Wales or Scotland - just to play international football - are as old as the rolling hills. But in recent times, it's becoming more competitive than ever to get in any British side.

After all, 2020 sees the first tournament that England, Scotland and Wales have all qualified for. All three sides are, undeniably, on the up.

The Welsh are enjoying a golden generation, led by a former Galactico, and did better than England at Euro 2016, let's not forget. Scotland now boast a roster of talent that the Three Lions could even perhaps be a little jealous of - there are certainly a couple of midfielders and a left-back or two that Gareth Southgate would happily pinch.

Perhaps it's a little too much for everyone to suggest we all put our differences aside and unify as Great Britain. For now, just tell us the 100 most valuable players from these countries.

