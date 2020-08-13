Quiz! Can you name the most valuable player from the top 30 countries in FIFA's world rankings?
We've found the top 30 nations in the world - all we'd like you to do is name their most valuable asset according to Transfermarkt
Six minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.
Watching the return of Champions League football this week certainly makes you think about how much talent there is across Europe.
But it's not just our continent that can boast the best that the game offers. We've found the top 30 nations on Earth according to the FIFA world rankings - can you name each country's most valuable country?
OK, so countries like Belgium, France and England produce the bulk of the most valuable players on the planet. But what about Peru? Austria? Chile? Serbia?
Sometimes it's a few great players that elevate the national side - other times there aren't many valuable ones to pick from...
