Quiz! Can you guess 60 correct answers in the ultimate PSG quiz?

Ten minutes on the clock, 60 answers to guess - it's a mix of players and managers.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 30 youngest England debutants since Euro 96?

Ah, Paris Saint-Germain - the undisputed kings of the French game, the richest, most ambitious and marketable side in Europe. Just imagine what they'd be like if they manage to secure Lionel Messi...

For a relatively young football club, Les Parisiens have been at the forefront of fans' attention for the last few years, managing to capture the imagination and spectacularly combust on the big stage in equal measure.

You probably know far more about this little club turned enterprise than you thought. We've set 12 categories of five answers each - we're looking for the top fives and last fives of PSG.

Whether you love them or hate them, there's no ignoring them. Allez Les Rouges Et Bleus!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

CHRIS FLANAGAN Can 10 in a row be done? When Celtic stopped Rangers on the final day

RICHARD JOLLY This Manchester United team remains a mass of contradictions - that's why they'll stay in limbo for now

INTERVIEW "As soon as racism affects the money, it will be gone" – Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior discuss racism in football