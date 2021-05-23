Russia Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Russia Euro 2020 group will be held in Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen, potentially handing the 2018 World Cup hosts an advantage.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was supposed to be held last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic compelled UEFA to delay the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be hosted by 11 different cities across the continent, gets under way with a game between Italy and Turkey on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group B

Belgium

Denmark

Russia

Finland

Russia exceeded expectations at the 2018 World Cup on home soil, and they will be hoping to do the same at Euro 2020.

Many Russia fans were fearing the worst ahead of the World Cup three years ago, but their participation only ended with a penalty shoot-out defeat by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

That was certainly an improvement on their performance at Euro 2016, when Russia were one of only eight teams to fail to advance beyond the group stage.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side lost both of their meetings with Belgium in qualifying for Euro 2020, but were otherwise perfect and amassed 24 points from a possible 30.

That was enough for Russia to book their spot at the Euros for the fifth time on the bounce, with their last absence from the competition coming way back in 2000.

Russia memorably reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008 and will be hoping to make it out of the group stage for the first time since then.

Their campaign begins with a tough game against Belgium in Saint Petersburg on June 12.

Russia will also benefit from home advantage against Finland on June 16, before flying to Copenhagen to face Denmark five days later.

With four of the best third-place finishers qualifying for the round of 16, Russia will hope to still be present in the tournament after the conclusion of the group stage.