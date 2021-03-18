Russia Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Russia Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Stanislav Cherchesov has called up his squad for games against Malta, Slovenia and Slovakia.

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Russia squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Russia Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

Russia's squad for this month's qualifiers is a strong selection with plenty of experience across the pitch. Yuri Zhirkov could win his 101st cap for the national side this month, while captain Artem Dzyuba is just three goals short of a half-century for his country.

There are a number of players called up to the squad for the first time. Aleksandr Zhirov, Ilya Samoshnikov, Reziuan Mirzov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov and 19-year-old Maksim Mukhin are all among those who could make their debut. 33-year-old goalkeeper Yury Dyupin is also uncapped.

Denis Cheryshev is the biggest absentee to miss out on this month's squad; other big names not part of the set-up this time around include Roman Zobnin, Fyodor Smolov and Yury Gazinsky.

There could be a fight on for the no.1 shirt, as 111-cap Igor Akinfeev has retired from the national side after 16 years between the sticks. Andrey Lunyov and Anton Shunin both have just seven appearances for Russia between them, and are the likely candidates to start in goal for Russia this summer at the Euros.

