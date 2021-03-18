Denmark Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Denmark Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Kasper Hjulmund has named his squad, featuring a raft of names familiar to fans of Europe's top five leagues.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Denmark squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Denmark Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The Danish squad for March is made up of players from all across Europe with only Copenhagen and, curiously, Brentford, supplying two or more stars to the team.

Marcus Ingvartsen is hoping to win his first cap for his country following a season defying expectations with East Germans Union Berlin - he's the only uncapped player in the team this time, though Championship stars Christian Norgaard and Philip Billing both only have one cap each. Joachim Anderson, on loan at Fulham, is also rewarded for stunning form - he's only appeared once for the Danes as well.

There aren't too many surprises with this particular selection of players. Mathias Jorgensen is out of the side this time around, while Pione Sisto - a regular for a few years now - finds himself not chosen this time either. Jacon Bruun Larsen, who left Dortmund last year, won't be adding to the first cap he won against England last September.

Milan defender Simon Kjær is set to captain the side with Kasper Schmeichel as his able deputy.

