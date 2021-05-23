Scotland Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Scotland Euro 2020 group gets under way on June 13, with Steve Clarke's side in action a day later.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place 12 months ago, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to rearrange the tournament for 2021.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group D

England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic

It has been a long time coming for Scotland, who will take part in their first international tournament in 23 years at Euro 2020.

The Scots were once regulars at World Cups and European Championships, but they have been absent from both for more than a decade.

They did not realise it at the time, but their appearance at the 1998 World Cup would be Scotland’s last for a generation.

Steve Clarke’s side did not exactly book a spot at Euro 2020 the easy way, either. Scotland finished third in their qualifying group, behind Belgium and Russia, but were afforded a second bite of the cherry courtesy of their Nations League performance.

A play-off semi-final against Israel was negotiated via a penalty shoot-out, and the same means of elimination did for Serbia in the Path C final, leaving Scotland to celebrate a place at the Euros for the first time since 1996.

A meeting with England formed part of their last Euros adventure, and Scotland will again face their historic rival this summer.

First up, though, is a clash with Czech Republic in Glasgow on June 14. Anything less than a victory there would leave Scotland up against it in their bid to qualify for the knockout phase.

England then await at Wembley four days later, as Scotland seek revenge for that 2-0 defeat at Euro 1996.

Clarke’s side will conclude the group stage against Croatia at Hampden Park on June 22.