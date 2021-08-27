12. Liverpool 1-4 Chelsea, October 2005

All the talk before this fixture was that Liverpool, after their Rentaghost-goal of the previous season, had laid claim to a strange mental stranglehold over Jose Mourinho's men. But this chatter rattled Chelsea cages.

The west Londoners flew out of the traps, smashing their rivals for four in Liverpool's worst Anfield defeat since Man United tonked them by the same scoreline in 1969. The hosts were swept aside, not only by the steamroller-like marauding of Michael Essien, but by standout performer Didier Drogba.

The Ivorian had experienced a mixed opening campaign in his Chelsea career – a pot pourri of goals and injuries, false starts and flashes of promise. His performance here served notice of the rampage to come.