Adidas Copa Sense: Check out the stunning new boots that Jude Bellingham and Paulo Dybala are wearing

The Adidas Copa Sense has been released - and this might be one of the most breathtaking boot releases of 2021.

A significant update to the Copa brand, these boots have enhanced feel and optimum touch for the wearer. They feel and look both classic and futuristic with a black upper - using Adidas's Fusionskin - while the design evokes the very first F50 boots that the German manufacturer brought out in the mid-2000s.

ADIDAS PREDATORS "It's loud and wow and bold!" FFT chats to the designer behind the new Adidas Predator Freak boots

After examining the "intricate workings of the human foot", Adidas perfected the unique shape and contour of these boots, developing "Sensepods" designed to minimize and eliminate the negative space found around the ankle and Achilles. There are foam elements to the boot too within the inside of the heel, filling this space to create a seamless connection between boot and foot.

The collar of the boot, too, is slightly rotated to the side, following the shape of the ankle. All in all, it's a stunning design that feels a world away from anything that Adidas have ever done with the Copa before.

Adidas's Copa Mundial boots are a classic and one of the most recognisable designs that the brand have ever released. The new Copa Sense boots, however, still utilise that classic K-leather while retaining the feel of a more classic boot.

The Copa Sense is retailing for £230 and it's available now from Adidas's website.

