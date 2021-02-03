Trending

“I once saw Edwin van der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

By

We asked for when you'd bumped into your heroes and you didn't disappoint - though some of them did

Edwin van der Sar
(Image credit: Future)

On Tuesday, we asked our Twitter followers if they'd ever had a mundane encounter with a footballer. Five hours later, we had to turn the notifications off the thread.

It popped off, with over 1,000 comments and just as many RTs - not that we're flexing. We just sat there, reading through all of them. Chris Perry in Sainsbury's. Manuel Almunia buying a scart lead in Curry's. David Batty crouching, copying something out of a book in WHSmith's, instead of buying the book. Royston Drenthe unsuccessfully trying to hire a car. Edgar Davids at a Beyonce concert.

MORE FROM TWITTER What's the most excited you've ever been for a new signing? FourFourTwo followers have their say

There were just so many of these bizarre, mostly contextless anecdotes that we couldn't fit them all into one neat article. We've compiled some of our favourites though - you can scroll through the original thread on Twitter, of course.

Everything about this is gloriously specific. We hope Barry remembers the incident. 

It's unconfirmed but Dan may well have sold Liam Delap an ice cream.

The Raymond van der Gouw backpack is a rare piece of memorabilia, these days. 

We asked James if El Loco had a forensically-researched document on him. James replied, "He was nice to me so I doubt it". 

Don't lend your camera to Iain Dowie, Nobes - in a separate mundane encounter, one follower claims the ex-striker broke his.

A picture of Felix Magath and a fan shortly after eyeing up the same ham and cheese croissant is what Twitter was invented for.

This is heartbreaking.

The jokes of Pickford dropping his kebab are far too easy. 

We could write a book just from the replies we received sharing stories from urinals. We hope you didn't shake hands. 

Jon no doubt celebrated this extra supply for tuna mayo with one arm raised, running around the establishment. 

Rest in peace, Papa Bouba Diop. We hope you added Fake Carlton to the West Ham Whatsapp chat. 

It's a two-for-one, everyone!

This poor lad probably never thought he'd get an apology from the pair of cheeky Charlies...

...but luckily Charlie Adam made amends...

...before Charlie Austin followed suit. All's well that ends well. 

It must have been touch and go as to whether he was too tall for some of the rides, surely. 

This really does suggest that Hanley and Dunn themselves were on a date.

Bet you use that line to all the Newcastle midfielders, Tom. 

Brilliant.

It's a good job your three-year-old hadn't, or Keano would've delivered a lecture on the importance of not making mistakes at this level. 

"Why did you miss the start of Dodgeball?"

"Shaka Hislop held me up in the cinema because he was buying loads of hot dogs for kids." 

Jordi... are you sure that was Craig Bellamy you saw?

And you got a photo to commemorate the event! Fantastic.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

MANCHESTER UNITED VS ARSENAL Buffets brawling and the Busby Babes' last hurrah: The 12 best games between the pair

LIVE STREAMS How to watch every Premier League game this week, from anywhere in the world