Paulo Dybala News and Features

Date of birth: November 15, 1993
Instagram: @paulodybala
Club(s): Instituto, Palermo, Juventus
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £23.4million

Broke into the Instituto first team at the age of 17 and quickly earned the nickname 'La Joya' - meaning ‘The Jewel’. A move to Palermo followed and he caught the eye of Juventus scouts during his breakout season in 2014-15, in which he scored 13 times. Since switching to the Turin giants in June 2015, he has won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia three times.

Latest about Paulo Dybala

Adidas Copa Sense

Adidas Copa Sense: Check out the stunning new boots that Jude Bellingham and Paulo Dybala are wearing

By Mark White

The Adidas Copa Sense is a departure from the traditional Copa range, with a golden sole and distinctive ridge pattern

Could Mauricio Pochettino (centre) be targeting Dele Alli (left) or Lionel Messi (right)? (PA)

Who might be on Mauricio Pochettino’s wish list as Paris St Germain boss?

By PA Staff

Dybala

Manchester United and Spurs alerted to Paulo Dybala availability

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus will look to offload Dybala if the forward refuses to sign a new contract

Paulo Dybala

Manchester United transfer news: Juventus willing to let two players leave in exchange for Paul Pogba

By FourFourTwo Staff

United have been offered Paulo Dybala or Federico Bernardeschi by the Italian champions

alli

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

alaba

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Paulo Dybala

Chelsea transfer news: Paulo Dybala future in doubt after reported Juventus bust-up

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international finds himself out of favour in Turin amid links with a move to Stamford Bridge

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Tottenham Hotspur plot a shock deal for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jose Mourinho is looking for the unsettled youngster to make a move few players dare to in North London

Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa

Manchester United eye Sancho alternatives, with Juventus stars targeted

By Mark White

United are eyeing superstar wingers - but Bournemouth's David Brooks is likely a long-term replacement for another star

Spain Soccer La Liga

Vidal secures Barcelona win as Messi snatches a piece of history

By PA Staff

