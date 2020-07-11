Paulo Dybala News and Features

Date of birth: November 15, 1993

Instagram: @paulodybala

Club(s): Instituto, Palermo, Juventus

Country: Argentina

Signing fee: £23.4million

Broke into the Instituto first team at the age of 17 and quickly earned the nickname 'La Joya' - meaning ‘The Jewel’. A move to Palermo followed and he caught the eye of Juventus scouts during his breakout season in 2014-15, in which he scored 13 times. Since switching to the Turin giants in June 2015, he has won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia three times.