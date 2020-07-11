Paulo Dybala News and Features
Date of birth: November 15, 1993
Instagram: @paulodybala
Club(s): Instituto, Palermo, Juventus
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £23.4million
Broke into the Instituto first team at the age of 17 and quickly earned the nickname 'La Joya' - meaning ‘The Jewel’. A move to Palermo followed and he caught the eye of Juventus scouts during his breakout season in 2014-15, in which he scored 13 times. Since switching to the Turin giants in June 2015, he has won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia three times.
Latest about Paulo Dybala
Adidas Copa Sense: Check out the stunning new boots that Jude Bellingham and Paulo Dybala are wearing
By Mark White
The Adidas Copa Sense is a departure from the traditional Copa range, with a golden sole and distinctive ridge pattern
Manchester United and Spurs alerted to Paulo Dybala availability
By FourFourTwo Staff
Juventus will look to offload Dybala if the forward refuses to sign a new contract
Manchester United transfer news: Juventus willing to let two players leave in exchange for Paul Pogba
By FourFourTwo Staff
United have been offered Paulo Dybala or Federico Bernardeschi by the Italian champions
Chelsea transfer news: Paulo Dybala future in doubt after reported Juventus bust-up
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentina international finds himself out of favour in Turin amid links with a move to Stamford Bridge
Tottenham Hotspur plot a shock deal for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles
By FourFourTwo Staff
Jose Mourinho is looking for the unsettled youngster to make a move few players dare to in North London
Manchester United eye Sancho alternatives, with Juventus stars targeted
By Mark White
United are eyeing superstar wingers - but Bournemouth's David Brooks is likely a long-term replacement for another star
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.