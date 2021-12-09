Arsenal do it again: Re-release of classic 1993/94 away shirt as part of ridiculously cool new Adidas Originals collection

Arsenal and Adidas have done it again. Not content with producing some of the nicest actual kits in the Premier League – we reckon their third shirt is the best on offer this season – they repeatedly release some mouthwateringly lovely non-playing collections too.

The latest range is designed to celebrate Adidas' first stint as Arsenal kit providers between 1986 and 1994.

And the highlight is undoubtedly the re-release of the away kit from the 1993/94 season – complete with the classic JVC sponsor on the front, and available in both short and long sleeve versions.

Modelled by Gunners stars from both men's and women's teams – including Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Leah Williamson – the shirt will be available on the Adidas website from Monday, December 13.

(Image credit: Adidas/Arsenal)

The range also includes a sweater, T-shirt and a zipped jacket, which Arsenal Women will wear in warm-up to their Women's Champions League game against Barcelona on December 9.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who played for the Gunners between 1991 and 1998, features prominently in the advertising campaign, and welcomed the shirt's re-release.

“I have amazing memories of playing in the Adidas EQT jersey during the 93/94 season, and it’s great to celebrate that era with such a full and proper collection," Wright said.

“The range has got all the classics and we had a good time on set playing our different roles. I even had to remind some of first team lads and women that we won the Cup Winners' Cup that season so now that this is back, we have to win something!”

The new Arsenal x Adidas Originals range will be available here from December 13