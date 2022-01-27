Arsenal report: Gunners set for surprise move for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal are targeting Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa to strengthen their midfield core, in a surprise late window move.

That's according to reports, at least, that claim that the Gunners' search has led them to the 23-year-old. The Brazilian no.6 has been a constant in the Midlands since Villa were promoted in 2019. He has managed to impress in the Premier League, with big teams linked to him in the past.

As Arsenal seem to have moved on from targeting Luiz's countryman Arthur Melo of Juventus, manager Mikel Arteta is on the search for a combative midfielder who can progress play vertically, break up attacks and play either at the base of a midfield or in a double-pivot.

Another Brazilian, Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon, was an option – though it seems as though he could be off to Newcastle United.

Luiz has been assured for Aston Villa sitting in front of the back four in a possession-based system and is extremely comfortable on the ball. The former Manchester City midfielder is also very physical – something that Arteta has prioritised in his midfield and he fits the age criteria of recent Arsenal signings. He also has the experience to hit the ground running in the league, while Albert Sambi Lokonga is developing.

The only issue may be that Aston Villa would be loathed to sell.

This late in the window, it's unlikely that the Villans would want to accept a bid for a key player, especially given that they don't need the money.

