Arsenal report: Dusan Vlahovic makes big demand ahead of joining the Gunners

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic has a demand for whoever signs him – which may hamper the Gunners in their bid to lure him this January.

That's according to Serie A journalist James Horncastle, who says the Fiorentina forward is insistent that the club he signs for can offer him Champions League football. Mikel Arteta's side have been out of the competition since 2017.

Arsenal currently lie fourth in the table – and though they have no problem in matching Fiorentina's asking price for the 21-year-old, the negotiations with Vlahovic himself are said to be proving trickier.

Vlahovic's representatives are said to be demanding £15m in fees, while other reports have suggested that such a marquee signing would cost the north Londoners £300,000 a week in wages.

"Arsenal have spoken 30 times with Fiorentina about Vlahovic," Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast. "They know the price and they know what would make an acceptable framework to get it done.

"But the reality is he wants to be in the Champions League. He's an exceptional talent and has been so consistent.

"The reality for clubs that want him is they have to make a very compelling pitch to show they are on the up, heading into the Champions League and contending for silverware."

Arsenal will fancy their chances in qualifying for the Champions League with Vlahovic in tow but are pushing to complete this transfer now ahead of a busy summer. Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle are also said to be interested in the player.

More Arsenal news

TRANSFERS Report: Spurs win the race to sign Tariq Lamptey ahead of Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal charged by FA following red card complaints in defeat to Man City

JANUARY WINDOW Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an unlikely escape route as transfer window opens