Arsenal transfer news: Fenerbahce chief says Mesut Ozil is close to joining club

Fenerbahce director Emre Belozoglu says Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is “closer than ever” to joining the club.

Ozil is on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after being frozen out of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad this season.

The German playmaker is out of contract in the summer and will either seek pastures new at the end of the campaign or during the January transfer window.

Ozil grew up as a Fenerbahce fan and recently claimed that they are the only Turkish side he would consider joining.

And according to Emre, Fenerbahce could be set to complete a deal for the 32-year-old soon.

“I look very positively on behalf of the community and the president, but I do not see it easily. We have plans of our own,” Emre told reporters.

“Mesut also has a contract with his club. He is a superstar. We are talking about a player who contributed to a goal in every other game at every club he has played for. I would be very pleased if Fenerbahce could have such a player.

“We had a meeting with him and his manager. Mesut is closer than ever. The fact that Mesut had this childhood dream and Fenerbahce had the dream has made this step so close for the first time.

“After the meeting process with Mesut’s club is over, we will hold meetings between ourselves. If Mesut agrees with his club on the terms we want, it won’t stretch our financial limits this year.

“Fenerbahce and other clubs no longer have the power to bring in footballers on €4-5 million contracts. There will be no numbers that would disturb the balance or affect the salaries of other players, we do not have that ability.”

Arsenal will be looking for their fourth Premier League win on the bounce when they face Crystal Palace on Thursday.

