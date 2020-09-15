Fenerbahçe News and Features

Name: Fenerbahce

Founded: 1907

Home ground: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

League Titles: 29

Instagram: @fenerbahce

Istanbul-based club best known for their fierce rivalry with Galatasaray, a derby amongst the most intense anywhere in the world. Fenerbahce hold the record for winning the most Turkish championships and have also won 15 domestic cups. Their best performance in Europe was a memorable run to the semi-finals of the 2013 UEFA Cup and they have counted players such as Harald Schumacher, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ariel Ortega, Nicolas Anelka, Tuncay and Roberto Carlos among their ranks.