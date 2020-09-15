Fenerbahçe News and Features
Name: Fenerbahce
Founded: 1907
Home ground: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium
League Titles: 29
Instagram: @fenerbahce
Istanbul-based club best known for their fierce rivalry with Galatasaray, a derby amongst the most intense anywhere in the world. Fenerbahce hold the record for winning the most Turkish championships and have also won 15 domestic cups. Their best performance in Europe was a memorable run to the semi-finals of the 2013 UEFA Cup and they have counted players such as Harald Schumacher, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ariel Ortega, Nicolas Anelka, Tuncay and Roberto Carlos among their ranks.
Latest about Fenerbahçe
Quiz! Can you name every club Mesut Ozil has ever assisted against?
Posted
Quiz The king of assists is moving on - but who were all his set-ups against?
Ranked! Wayne Rooney's 10 greatest career moments
By Ed McCambridge
Wayne Rooney has retired – and his Everton, Manchester United, England and DC United spells are all covered in our selection of his greatest hits
Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil set for exit as player and club agree deal
By FourFourTwo Staff
The former Germany international is on his way out of the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal transfer news: Fenerbahce chief says Mesut Ozil is close to joining club
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Gunners playmaker is in talks with the Turkish side as he nears the end of his Premier League career
Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil confirms Turkey and MLS speculation
By FourFourTwo Staff
The German playmaker is on his way out of the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil discussing loan move to Fenerbahce
By FourFourTwo Staff
The playmaker could be on his way to Turkey, but the Gunners have one condition
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.