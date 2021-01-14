Arsenal transfer news: Folarin Balogun set to quit Gunners and join RB Leipzig

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has agreed to leave the club for RB Leipzig, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is a highly-rated prospect at the Emirates Stadium and has shown flashes of quality in a handful of first-team appearances.

Balogun has featured five times in all competitions this season, and scored goals against Dundalk and Molde in the Europa League.

Many Arsenal fans have called for Mikel Arteta to make greater use of the New York-born teenager amid a difficult campaign for Arsenal.

However, Football Insider write that Balogun is ready to ditch the Gunners in favour of a move to RB Leipzig.

The forward is said to have agreed a deal in principle with the Bundesliga side, who are renowned for their youth development work.

Balogun is out of contract in the summer and Arsenal have seemingly made little progress on tying him down to an extended deal.

And it now appears that Leipzig have won the race for his signature, with the report stating that Balogun has penned a pre-contract agreement with the German outfit.

Arteta claimed last week that Balogun was keen to sign a long-term deal with the Gunners, but he was not sure about his agent’s intentions.

"Well, you need three parties to make a deal," the Arsenal boss said. "For sure the club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, and I'm not sure about the agent.

“I'm not saying he’s stopping; it’s that we need to find an agreement with him. We are negotiating at the end with an agent, with a player that wants to stay at the club and we need to find agreement.

"I’m telling you that we are doing everything we can to keep him here. And hopefully from the other part they’re doing the same and defending the same interest which is the player’s interests which is to stay at the club and be successful with us."

