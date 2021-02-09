RB Leipzig News and Features

Trending

Name: RB Leipzig

Founded: 2009

Home ground: Red Bull Arena

League Titles: 0

When energy drinks company Red Bull wanted to spread their wings into German football in 2009 they chose to take over fifth-tier side SSV Markranstadt and pledged to steer them to the top of the Bundesliga. Starting at the bottom, but with plenty of resources, there were four promotions in seven years and they are now regular challengers for domestic honours. They are not, however, popular with football purists either in Germany or across Europe.

Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils missed out on Dayot Upamecano for £1.9m

By FourFourTwo Staff

The RB Leipzig centre-back is set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream

RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Buying guide RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream, as the Reds look to get their season back on track in Europe

Champions League ball

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?

Champions League trophy

Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew

PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann open to Premier League move as RB Leipzig prepare for Liverpool

By FourFourTwo Staff

The German manager refused to rule out a future switch to the English top flight

Dayot Upamecano

Transfer news: Bayern Munich to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Dayot Upamecano signing

By FourFourTwo Staff

The RB Leipzig central defender is on his way to the Allianz Arena this summer

Erling Haaland

Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel addresses Erling Haaland and Dayot Upamecano rumours

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Blues have been linked with moves for both Bundesliga-based players

Erling Haaland

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea or Leeds United: Where will Erling Haaland end up?

By Mark White

TRANSFERS Norwegian goal machine Haaland is a wanted man - and with a low release clause, he could well spark a bidding war

Ibrahima Konate

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle Chelsea and Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate

By FourFourTwo Staff

The RB Leipzig centre-back is wanted by at least three Premier League clubs

