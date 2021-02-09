RB Leipzig News and Features
Name: RB Leipzig
Founded: 2009
Home ground: Red Bull Arena
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @Dierotenbullen
When energy drinks company Red Bull wanted to spread their wings into German football in 2009 they chose to take over fifth-tier side SSV Markranstadt and pledged to steer them to the top of the Bundesliga. Starting at the bottom, but with plenty of resources, there were four promotions in seven years and they are now regular challengers for domestic honours. They are not, however, popular with football purists either in Germany or across Europe.
