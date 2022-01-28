Arsenal transfer news: Two offers from European giants received for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
With Arsenal transfer news coming thick and fast, it seems Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken another step towards leaving the Gunners.
Last month, the Gabonese goalscorer had his captaincy stripped by manager Mikel Arteta after a disciplinary incident, believed to be a trip to France that the player had returned late for. Aubameyang hasn't appeared for the Gunners since, with Arteta keen to shift the player.
Now, The Athletic are reporting that the Gunners have received two offers for the player, from Juventus and Barcelona.
Both sides are struggling in the league at the moment and have requested to take the player on loan until the end of the season. Juventus have recently completed the signing of Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic – beating Arsenal to the punch – while Barca were reportedly keen on taking Alvaro Morata to Camp Nou to give them more firepower.
According to the report, "The discussions are expected to focus on the payment of his salary – around £350,000-per-week – and factors including the length of the agreement, as Arsenal may press for a longer duration."
Recently, Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia offered to take the 32-year-old on loan with an option to buy. Arsenal were said to be very keen for this deal – though Aubameyang preferred to stay in Europe.
The striker recently competed at the Africa Cup of Nations for his country but was again embroiled in controversy, with rumours of him contracting COVID-19 in Dubai during a party with teammate Mario Lemina.
