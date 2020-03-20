Chelsea join Barcelona in the race for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - report

Aubameyang's current Arsenal contract runs out in 2021 and if no agreement for an extension is made before the end of summer, it's believed he will be sold.

However, the suspension of elite football in England because of coronavirus has thrown a spanner in the works in terms of clarity for players.

The postponement is threatening Aubameyang's contract running into it's final year before the season is finished.

It was also said that the 30-year-old could wait to see if Arsenal managed to qualify for the Champions League before putting pen to paper.

According to 90min, Chelsea are seeking to take advantage of the deadlock and are interested in signing Aubameyang.

The Blues are reportedly on the hunt for another option at the focal point of their attack - as they do not feel Tammy Abraham has adequate competition.

Ex-Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is rumoured to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge and it appears Frank Lampard has lost faith in Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea will have to overcome competition from Barcelona if they are to land Aubamyang, but the Catalans' are focusing on another target first.

The Gabonese striker is understood to be seen as a more affordable option if Las Blaugranas were to fail in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez.

Aubameyang is second to Jamie Vardy in the Premier League Golden Boot race, with 17 goals so far this season.

If Chelsea were to fail in their pursuit of Aubameyang, it's reported that they could return their attention to Lyon forward Moussa Dembele.

It's understood that Chelsea courted Dembele in the January transfer window, but their approaches were met with rejection from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Although, it's thought Lyon would be willing to listen to offers in the summer as they look to sell while Dembele's stock is high.

