Chelsea report: Romelu Lukaku wants Inter Milan return - but there's a problem
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The Chelsea striker wants to go back to Inter Milan, but the Italian club can't afford a permanent deal
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan a year on from his big-money move to Stamford Bridge, say reports, but the Italian club can't afford a deal.
Lukaku re-joined the Blues in a £97.5 million move in the summer of 2021 after firing Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years.
Much was expected of the Belgian, but he has struggled for form under Thomas Tuchel and Sky Sports (opens in new tab) reports that he now wants to go back to San Siro.
The Milanese giants will sit down with Lukaku’s lawyer on Tuesday to discuss a potential move, but the Italians can't afford a permanent deal on similar terms to the one that saw him leave a year ago.
Lukaku was a big hit at Inter during his two-year spell between 2019 and 2021 when, under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, he hit some of the best form of his career.
The striker was a pivotal figure in Conte’s team as they reached the Europa League final and won the Scudetto, and they've suffered in his absence, slumping to second place behind rivals AC Milan in 2021/22.
Lukaku’s first year back in England wasn’t a happy one, as he failed to make the impact fans had hoped for.
He also created controversy by doing an interview with Sky Italia in December where he said he wasn’t happy and expressed a wish to go back to Inter in the future.
The 29-year-old ended the season with eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances and 15 goals in all competitions.
Alasdair Mackenzie
