Inter Milan News and Features
Name: Inter Milan
Founded: 1908
Home ground: San Siro
League Titles: 18
Instagram: @inter
A genuine giant of Italian and European football, Inter have never been relegated from Serie A, winning a then-record five successive league titles from 2006 to 2010. Inter's Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble of 2010 remains unprecedented in Italian football. The Nerazzurri still boast the longest unbroken run in a top-flight league in mainland Europe. Past players include Giuseppe Meazza, Mario Corso, Sandro Mazzola, Walter Zenga and Javier Zanetti.
Latest about Inter Milan
Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?
Posted
Quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that's no reason not to try
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Quiz! Can you name Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho's last Champions League-winning line-ups?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Two of the biggest bosses of all time meet tonight in the FA Cup - let's look back over some of their biggest achievements
Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guaridola's side dealt blow in Lautaro Martinez pursuit
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentina international look set to sign a new contract with Serie A side Inter
Juventus v Inter live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Juventus v Inter live stream, as the Italian rivals go head-to-head
Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side eyeing Danny Ings and Romelu Lukaku
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Citizens are looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who could leave this summer
Quiz! Can you name the top five transfers ever in Europe's top five leagues?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Who broke the bank in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain?
AC Milan transfer news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic moves past 500 club goals and hints that he wants to extend his stay
By FourFourTwo Staff
The 39-year-old striker has been in exceptional form this season, yesterday’s brace taking him to 14 goals in 11 league appearances
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.