Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Rudiger in no rush to decide future

Antonio Rudiger appears in no great hurry to make a decision on his future, despite his Chelsea deal expiring next summer.

The defender is into the final year of the five-year contract he signed upon joining from Roma in 2017.

Having fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard, Rudiger has become a regular again under Thomas Tuchel and proved his worth by playing a starring role in the Blues' Champions League triumph last season.

According to 90 Min, the Germany international wants a sizeable salary increase as reward for his strong showings.

Speaking on his future to German sports news agency SID, Rudiger said: "For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career."

However, the 28-year-old admitted that he "[hasn't] spoken to any other club than Chelsea".

Tuchel's side have looked in formidable shape at the start of 2021/22 and are already living up to their title credentials.

If they're to assert themselves as a dominant force in the English - and European - game, it should go without saying that keeping hold of the likes of Rudiger - an elite operator at the back and integral to his boss' highly successful 3-4-2-1 set-up - is of huge importance.

Chelsea continue their quest for a first title since 2016/17 when they host Manchester City in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday lunchtime.

