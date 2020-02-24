AS Roma News and Features
Name: AS Roma
Founded: 1927
Home ground: Stadio Olimpico
League Titles: 3
Instagram: @officialasroma
Roma lifted the Serie A title in 1942, 1983 and 2001 and have also won nine Coppa Italias and two Supercoppa Italianas. In Europe, Roma won the Fairs Cup in 1961 and were runners-up in the 1984 European Cup and the 1991 UEFA Cup. The Rome derby against Lazio is one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches in Italian football and their most decorated player is Italian World Cup winner Francesco Totti, who spent his entire career at the club, scoring 307 goals in 785 appearances.
Latest about AS Roma
