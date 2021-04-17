Chelsea transfer news: Uncertainty lingers over Tammy Abraham's future

Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea future remains in doubt after he was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the FA Cup semi-final.

Having been a regular under Frank Lampard, the striker has fallen down the Stamford Bridge pecking order under Tuchel, making only five appearances since the German took over as manager in January.

Injury hasn't helped the 23-year-old’s cause, but, as thing stand, Abraham looks highly unlikely to make the cut for the Euros and won't be handed game-time just with his England chances in mind.

“I cannot make a decision on the personal goals of players,” Tuchel said earlier this month (via Reuters). “Tammy has had a rough time.

“He’s not had the impact we demand from him. He then got injured and lost the possibility to play for his place.

“It’s up to Tammy to do everything possible. We demand a lot of him; he demands a lot of himself.”

Abraham has scored 12 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, having finished as Chelsea’s top scorer in 2019/20.

A number of clubs in England and elsewhere in Europe are said to be interested in a move for Abraham, who came through the Chelsea academy and made his senior debut for the Blues in 2016, before making a name for himself on loan at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.

