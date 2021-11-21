Confirmed: Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as Manchester United manager after just under three years in the role.

The Old Trafford hierarchy had a crisis meeting to discuss Solskjaer's future on Saturday evening, following United's 4-1 defeat to Watford. Reports surfaced overnight that they had decided to part ways with the former player, and have now confirmed the news.

The Red Devils have had a difficult start to the season, and sit in seventh place in the Premier League after 12 games. Only Norwich and Newcastle, both in the relegation zone, have conceded more goals so far, and comprehensive home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have piled the pressure on Solskjaer.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, and Ajax's Erik ten Hag are all in the frame to be Solskjaer's replacement, leading the next Manchester United manager odds.

Michael Carrick will take charge on a temporary basis, starting with Tuesday's trip to Villarreal.

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: Get 50% off a FourFourTwo subscription

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans