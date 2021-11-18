BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: Get 50% off a FourFourTwo subscription

For Black Friday 2021, FourFourTwo subscriptions are half price. Been thinking of giving an FFT sub a go but can't make up your mind? Want to spot a football mad loved one for Christmas? This is your chance.

As part of FFT's Black Friday deal, you'll get a 12 month or a quarterly subscription for half the usual cost. With the former, that's 13 issues of FFT, delivered through your letterbox (with gorgeous special subs covers!), for the cut price of just £38.93 – a steal of a Christmas gift for a friend or family member.

A quarterly subscription is just £9.73 but, be warned, you're guaranteed to want more issues after that period ends but the annual offer will have expired. Either way, it's a deal so good it makes Niko Kranjcar on a free look wildly extravagant.

A FourFourTwo subscription will not only give you (or a loved one) all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly-crafted content you love about the magazine already - and for a cheaper price - but you’ll also receive special subs editions of the mag, which are better looking than Iran’s 2018 World Cup squad.

And, of course, the real dealbreaker: you don’t even have to leave your house. You'll never miss an issue from the comfort of your home.

Recent editions of the mag have included interviews with the likes of Arsene Wenger, David Ginola and Marcus Rashford. We’ve counted down the 100 greatest Premier League players of all time, celebrated Brazil on the 50th anniversary of the nation's glorious yet ultimately doomed 1970 World Cup side, told the untold stories of Diego Maradona's extraordinary life and previewed the 2021/22 season in more depth than any other publication. If this sounds like a bit of you, then subscribe today.

