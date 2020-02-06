Eric Abidal claims Barcelona did not offer Xavi the managerial job at the Camp Nou

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal says the club did not offer Xavi Hernandez the chance to take over at the Camp Nou.

The former Blaugrana midfielder was heavily linked with the vacancy following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde last month.

Xavi is currently in charge of Al Sadd, the Qatari club with whom he saw out his playing career after leaving La Liga in 2015.

Some reports suggested the 40-year-old rejected an approach from Barcelona before the Catalan outfit appointed Quique Setien.

But Abidal insists he and his colleagues did not make an offer to the club legend.

"There was no offer. If he’s got one, let him show it because I haven’t seen it," the Frenchman told Sport.

“In the first meeting we had, Xavi listened and in the second, he had to tell us his plan.

“What came out in the media was more political than sporting. I don’t do politics. I only talk football.

“What interests me is the way a coach works and many things came out apart from what we talked about.

“Annoyed [with speculation that Xavi was going to get the role]? No. I did my job.

“I stuck with a couple of coaches and nothing leaked. If anything did, I did it the same because it’s my job. It’s impossible to sign a coach without speaking to him. After that, whatever leaks leaks.

“He doesn’t have that much experience. It’s true he’s from here. It could be his moment, or not.

“The club bet on Quique Setien for two years and we believe in him a lot. The door to Xavi is always open. I don’t know if I will be here, but Barca always have the door open.”

Barcelona are next in action on Wednesday when they face Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

