Fred admits he ‘suffered’ after being branded Man Utd flop in ‘difficult’ first season

Manchester United midfielder Fred admits he “suffered” in his first season at the club.

The Brazilian signed for the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £52.5m deal in 2018.

A disappointing debut campaign led to Fred being branded a flop, and his United career looked to be over within 12 months.

However, the tenacious midfielder bounced back and has since become a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

And ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool, Fred has looked back on his early struggles in the Premier League.

"The first season was very difficult, I think many players suffer from it,” he told Globo Esporte .

“I suffered a lot with my first season, even for the amount they paid. You come with a high expectation, it turns out that if you don't play all the games well, you will be criticised.

“I suffered a lot of criticism from the press and the fans, but I always kept motivating myself, working. I never dropped the shuttlecock.

“I was even treated as a ‘flop’, a contract that doesn't pay. But I kept working my best.

“In the second season I started without playing, I stayed a few games away and then I managed to get the starting place.

“And then I came in a good sequence, I managed to win over the fans, the coach, the press, who speaks well. It is the result of hard work, it is not overnight.

“If people criticise, you have to keep working. Sometimes it is good to hear criticism because you are more attentive.

“I heard some people on my side saying that I have to improve. Today I came back, I'm very happy and I want to stay for many years.”

United will remain top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat at Anfield.

