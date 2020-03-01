Manchester United midfielder Fred hints that he is not entirely happy with current position

Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed that he prefers playing in a more advanced role.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a much-improved season following a difficult debut campaign last time out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often deployed the former Shakhtar Donetsk man in a deeper midfield role in his 4-2-3-1 formation this term.

But Fred believes he does his best work when he is given license to join the attack.

“I think my ideal position is to join the attack a bit more like I did at Shakhtar,” he told UnitedPeoplesTV. “I played more as a box-to-box midfielder, so I played a little bit further forward.

“Here, all teams play compact [compared to Ukraine]. Other teams make it harder to get near the penalty area to shoot and to get into scoring positions. It's a bit different.

“But I think [box-to-box] is my ideal position. I'm playing well and getting better every day.

“[First-team coach] Michael Carrick helps me a lot day-to-day. We always talk and he tries to help me with my positioning on the field. He's someone who always talks to me, which is important for adapting my football to the Premier League.

“When I arrived, I would control the ball in midfield and then one or two opposition players would come along and I'd be knocked off the ball. Now I can understand the game better, knowing that I have to be quicker and stronger.

“So Carrick helps me day-to-day, keeping me calm. We do some one-on-one training, so he's someone who influences me a lot at the club.

“I want to be a big player and be part of the history of Man United. I already am, but I want to make history here at the club and to win some trophies, so that is my goal at Man United.

“I came here because it's a big club, so, as I said, I want to win trophies, continue to work hard here and make my name at Man United.”

Solskjaer's side continue their top-four challenge at Everton on Sunday.

READ MORE

Ranked! The 100 greatest Premier League players EVER

Can we ever love the Europa League? 8 reforms to make the competition more exciting

How Bruno Fernandes has quickly become one of the most popular players at Manchester United