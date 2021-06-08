Hungary v Republic of Ireland live stream: How to watch the pre-Euro 2020 friendly wherever you are in the world

Hungary v Republic of Ireland live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 8 June, 7pm BST

The Republic of Ireland will be looking to build on Thursday’s 4-1 thrashing of Andorra when they face Hungary in a Euro 2020 friendly.

The Republic of Ireland will not be involved in this year’s edition of the 24-team competition, having failed to qualify via two different routes. A third-place finish in their qualifying group was not enough to secure an automatic spot at the pan-continental tournament, while the Republic of Ireland also came unstuck in the play-offs. A penalty shoot-out defeat by Slovakia in the semi-finals put paid to their hopes of appearing at the European Championship.

Stephen Kenny replaced Mick McCarthy at the helm in April 2020, but he has endured a difficult start to his tenure. That victory over Andorra last time out was his first since taking charge, having failed to oversee a win in any of his previous 10 encounters. That run included a defeat by Luxembourg which many fans placed among the worst results in the national team’s history.

A triumph over Andorra does not remove any of the doubts over the current side, but success against Hungary would certainly help to move things in the right direction. Republic of Ireland should certainly not be afraid of their upcoming opponents, despite the fact they qualified for Euro 2020.

Hungary are unlikely to make it through to the knockout phase of the tournament after being drawn in the group of death alongside France, Portugal and Germany. Further misfortune followed in May when it was confirmed that star man Dominik Szoboszlai would play no part this summer because of injury.

Hungary should not be completely written off, not least because they upset the odds to reach the last 16 five years ago, but optimism is in short supply around Budapest right now - and the Republic of Ireland will hope to take advantage on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

