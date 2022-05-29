Ilkay Gundogan on Manchester City future: "we will see"

Manchester City (opens in new tab) midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that his future is up in the air, after he inspired Pep Guardiola's side to a title-clinching final-day comeback.

With City 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa (opens in new tab) with just over 20 minutes to play, Guardiola introduced Gundogan - and within minutes, the Germany international met Raheem Sterling's cross to make it 2-1.

Then, after Rodri had equalised, he capped a frantic five-minute spell by getting on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's low ball to seal a 3-2 win for City - who retained their Premier League crown at Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s expense.

But that could prove to be Gundogan's last act in a City shirt. In an interview with German magazine Kicker, the 31-year-old revealed that he is have discussions with the club about what comes next. He said (opens in new tab):

"We will sit down together in due course and exchange our ideas and plans, and then we will see what comes out of it.

He did admit, though, that he struggled to see a better team to play for than Guardiola's City, adding:

"Football-wise, there is certainly still no better address than Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, and I think that will hardly change in the next few years."

Gundogan has a year left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and turns 32 in October - which, combined, you'd think would dissuade clubs from paying a fee.

But it was reported by 90min (opens in new tab) earlier this month that City had told their vice-captain he could pursue opportunities elsewhere.

A four-time Premier League champion with City, Gundogan became Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad when he joined from Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) in June 2016.