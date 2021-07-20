Leicester City transfer news: Foxes closing in on Ozan Kabak

Leicester are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign defender Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

The centre-back showed promise in his 13 loan appearances for Liverpool last season - after he was drafted in to help ease their mounting injury woes at the back - but the Reds decided against taking up the option to buy.

Cash-strapped Schalke need to raise funds following a thoroughly miserable 2020/21 campaign which saw them finish bottom of the Bundesliga with just 16 points, and Kabak - although thought to be valued at only £8 million - would appear to be their most valuable player.

According to Sky Sport in Germany (via the Mirror), Leicester have had a bid for the 21-year-old Turkey international accepted.

Kabak could join compatriot Caglar Soyuncu at the King Power Stadium, although he would face stiff competition from Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans for a place in Brendan Rodgers' defence - whether that be a back three or four.

Still, the Foxes could do with replacing Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan, who retired at the end of last season.

Leicester have deservedly acquired a reputation for finding great value in the transfer market (*ahem* Jamie Vardy *ahem), and it would be no surprise to see Kabak develop into a top player under the astute stewardship of Brendan Rodgers.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

TRANSFER WINDOW All the key dates this summer

OLYMPICS 20 men's players to keep an eye on in Tokyo

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?