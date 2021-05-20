New Liverpool 2021/22 home shirt revealed

Nike have revealed the Liverpool 2021/22 home shirt ahead of the final day of the Premier League season – and the introduction of an orange trim is getting people talking.

Described by Nike as 'crimson' – rather than, er, orange – the cuff and diagonal pinstripe colour offsets what is otherwise a fairly classic Liverpool look.

This is intended as a homage to legendary Reds manager Bill Shankly's claim that there was a never-before-seen "glow" around Anfield on the first night the team wore an all-red kit in a European game. Prior to 1964, Liverpool had traditionally worn white shorts.

The Liverpool 2021/22 home shirt also includes a tape of green around the back of the collar, and two flames with the number 96 on the nape of the neck – a reference to the 96 fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

It is the just latest of the Premier League 2021/22 kits to be released, after Arsenal and Chelsea revealed new shirts last week.

It will be worn for the first time at home against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 23, the final game of the Premier League season – a game which could see the home side qualify for the Champions League after a 3-0 victory over Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Liverpool 2021/22 home shirt is already available to buy for Nike Members in a men's stadium version for £69.95, a men's match version for £104.95, a women's stadium version for £69.95 and in children's sizes. Non-members will be able to purchase the shirt from June 3 – though membership can be created for free here.

The shirt is made from a 100% recycled polyester fabric created from recycled plastic bottles, which has become a mainstay of Nike's football shirts in recent years, as part of their Move to Zero initiative, with the aim of using zero carbon and creating zero waste.

Speaking at the launch of the kit, Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk said: “It’s great to see the perfect blend of our heritage and Nike’s product innovation for our new home kit.

"Being part of the swoosh family for years, they’ve been at the forefront of sustainable design and it goes a long way into making our sport a greener one. I can’t wait for the fans to see it in person next season.”

The new Liverpool goalkeeper shirt for the 2021/22 season is also available to buy.

