Euro 2020 squads: Every confirmed team for the 2021 tournament so far

With the 2020/21 season drawing to a close, Euro 2020 squads are starting to be revealed.

All of the 24 countries involved this summer can name 26-player squads to take to the tournament – but with a condensed and arduous season drawing to a close, many international coaches are electing to pick expanded provisional Euro 2020 squads to see who is in peak condition before making their final choices.

The final 26-man Euro 2020 squads must be submitted to UEFA by June 1, 2021 – 10 days before the first match. However, goalkeepers can be replaced mid-tournament if an injury is suffered (even if other, fit goalkeepers are in the squad), and an unlimited number of replacements can be made if there is a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad.

Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Slovakia, Sweden Turkey and Ukraine have already announced their provisional squads.

England are due to make their Euro 2020 squad announcement on Tuesday, May 25.

Austria Euro 2020 squad

Austria have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Austria Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Belgium Euro 2020 squad

Belgium have revealed their final 26-player squad for Euro 2020, plus 11 reserves who could be called up in case of injuries or COVID-19 outbreaks.

You can find more on the Belgium Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

Croatia Euro 2020 squad

Croatia have announced their 26-player final squad for the tournament.

Find all the latest on the Croatia Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad

The Czech Republic have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Denmark Euro 2020 squad

Denmark have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Denmark Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

England Euro 2020 squad

England have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad. The squad is expected to be announced on Tuesday, May 25.

Find all the latest on the England Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team. You can also see who FourFourTwo writers predict will be in the England squad.

Finland Euro 2020 squad

Finland have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Finland Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

France Euro 2020 squad

France have announced their final 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the France Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Germany Euro 2020 squad

Germany have announced their final 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Germany Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Hungary Euro 2020 squad

Hungary have revealed their initial 30-man squad for the tournament, which will be trimmed down to 26 players by June 1.

You can find more on the Hungary Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

GK: Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

GK: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)

GK: Balazs Toth (Puskas Akademia)

GK: Ádám Bogdán (Ferencvaros)

DF: ﻿Bendegúz Bolla (Fehérvár)

DF: Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvaros)

DF: Adam Lang (Omonia)

DF: Attila Fiola (Fehervar)

DF: Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

DF: Endre Botka (Ferencvaros)

DF: Szilveszter Hangya (Fehervar)

DF: Attila Szalai (Fenerbahce)

DF: Akos Kecskes (Lugano)

DF: Loic Nego (Fehervar)

DF: Csaba Spandler (Puskás Akademia)

MF: Adam Nagy (Bristol City)

MF: Laszlo Kleinheisler (Osijek)

MF: Filip Holender (Partizan)

MF: David Siger (Ferencvaros)

MF: Daniel Gazdag (Budapest Honved)

MF: Andras Schafer (Dunajska Streda)

MF: Tamas Cseri (Mezokovesd)

MF: Roland Sallai (Freiburg)

MF: Roland Varga (MTK Budapest)

MF: Dominik Szoboszlai (Leipzig)

FW: Adam Szalai (Mainz)

FW: Nemanja Nikolic (Fehervar)

FW: Kevin Varga (Kasimpasa)

FW: János Hahn (Paks)

FW: Szabolcs Schön (Dallas)

Italy Euro 2020 squad

Italy have revealed their initial 33-man squad for the tournament, which will be trimmed down to 26 players by June 1.

You can find more on the Italy Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

GK: Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

GK: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)

GK: Alex Meret (Napoli)

DF: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

DF: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

DF: Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

DF: Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)

DF: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

DF: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

DF: Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

DF: Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

DF: Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)

DF: Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

MF: Bryan Cristante (Roma)

MF: Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Nicolo Barella (Internazionale)

MF: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

MF: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo)

MF: Stefano Sensi (Internazionale)

MF: Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)

MF: Matteo Pessina (Atalanta)

FW: Andrea Belotti (Torino)

FW: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

FW: Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

FW: Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus)

FW: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

FW: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

FW: Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Matteo Politano (Napoli)

FW: Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

FW: Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

Netherlands Euro 2020 squad

Netherlands have revealed their provisional squad for next month, with a whopping 36 players included, which they'll need to whittle down to 26 by June 1.

You can find more on the Netherlands Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

North Macedonia Euro 2020 squad

North Macedonia have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the North Macedonia Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Poland Euro 2020 squad

Poland have revealed their final 26-man squad for the tournament.

You can find more on the Poland Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

Portugal Euro 2020 squad

Portugal have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Portugal Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Russia Euro 2020 squad

Russia have revealed their provisional 29-man squad for the tournament.

You can find more on the Russia Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

GK: Andrey Lunyov (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

GK: Anton Shunin (Dynamo Moscow)

GK: Yury Dyupin (Rubin Kazan)

GK: Matvei Safonov (Krasnodar),

DF: Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

DF: Fyodor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor)

DF: Georgi Dzhikiya (Spartak Moscow)

DF: Igor Diveev (CSKA Moscow)

DF: Roman Yevgenyev (Dinamo Moscow)

DF: Vyacheslav Karavayev (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

DF: Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin Kazan)

DF: Andrei Semenov (Akhmat)

MF: Dmitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow)

MF: Arsen Zakharyan (Dinamo Moscow)

MF: Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)

MF: Denis Makarov (Rubin)

MF: Denis Cheryshev (Valencia)

MF: Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco)

MF: Aleksei Ionov (Krasnodar)

MF: Daler Kuzyayev (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

MF: Aleksei Miranchuk (Atalanta)

MF: Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit)

MF: Andrei Mostovoy (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

MF: Daniil Fomin (Dynamo Moscow)

MF: Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow)

MF: Maksim Mukhin (Lokomotiv Moscow)

FW: Artem Dzyuba (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

FW: Anton Zabolotny (Sochi)

FW: Aleksandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow)

Scotland Euro 2020 squad

Scotland have announced their final 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Scotland Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Slovakia Euro 2020 squad

Slovakia have announced a provisional 24-man Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Slovakia Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

GK: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

GK: Dusan Kuciak (Lechia Gdansk)

GK: Marek Rodák (Fulham)

DF: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin)

DF: Denis Vavro (Huesca)

DF: Tomas Hubocan (Omonia)

DF: Milan Skriniar (Internazionale)

DF: Ľubomir Satka (Lech Poznan)

DF: Jakub Holubek (Piast Gliwice)

MF: Marek Hamšík (IFK Göteborg)

MF: Juraj Kucka (Parma)

MF: Vladimir Weiss (Slovan Bratislava)

MF: Robert Mak (Ferencvaros)

MF: Ondrej Duda (Koln)

MF: Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk)

MF: Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)

MF: Matus Bero (Arnhem)

MF: Lukas Haraslin (Sassuolo)

MF: Laszlo Benes (Augsburg)

MF: Tomas Suslov (Groningen)

MF: Erik Jirka (Mirandés)

FW: Michal Duris (Omonia)

FW: Robert Bozenik (Feyenoord)

FW: David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava)

Spain Euro 2020 squad

Spain have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Spain Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Sweden Euro 2020 squad

Sweden have released their provisional 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Sweden Euro 2020 squad here – as well as a profile on the team.

Switzerland Euro 2020 squad

Switzerland have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Switzerland Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

Turkey Euro 2020 squad

Turkey have revealed their provisional 30-man squad for the tournament.

You can find more on the Turkey Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

Ukraine Euro 2020 squad

Ukraine have revealed their provisional 30-man squad for the tournament.

You can find more on the Ukraine Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.

GK: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

GK: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

GK: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kiev)

GK: Anatoliy Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Oleksandr Karavayev (Dynamo Kiev)

DF: Serhiy Kryvtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge)

DF: Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev)

DF: Illya Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev)

DF: Viktor Korniienko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Denys Popov (Dynamo Kiev)

DF: Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kiev)

DF: Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev)

DF: Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Anderlecht)

MF: Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United)

MF: Yevhen Konoplyanka (Shakhtar Donetsk)

MF: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)

MF: Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)

MF: Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev)

MF: Viktor Kovalenko (Atalanta)

MF: Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk)

MF: Yevhen Makarenko (Kortrijk)

MF: Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev)

MF: Volodymyr Shepelyev (Dynamo Kiev)

MF: Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev)

MF: Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv)

MF: Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvaros)

MF: Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

MF: Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

MF: Oleksandr Andriyevskiy (Dynamo Kiev)

MF: Bogdan Lednev (Dynamo Kiev)

MF: Artem Bondarenko (Mariupol)

FW: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent)

FW: Artem Dovbyk (SC Dnipro-1)

FW: Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kiev)

Wales Euro 2020 squad

Wales have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.

Find all the latest on the Wales Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.

