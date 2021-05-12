Liverpool transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa urges Leeds to reject all Patrick Bamford bids amid Reds interest

Marcelo Bielsa has told the Leeds hierarchy that Patrick Bamford can’t be sold at any price amid interest from Liverpool, say reports.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a superb season spearheading the Lilywhites’ attack on their return to the Premier League.

Bamford has scored 15 goals in 35 league games this season and contributed eight assists, and the Daily Star reports that Bielsa sees him as indispensable.

The striker has attracted interest from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of the summer transfer window and he is flattered by the links.

However, Bielsa has made it clear to Leeds bosses that Bamford is crucial to the progression of his team and urged them to turn down any bid, no matter the fee.

The former Middlesbrough man is happy at Elland Road and has no intention of leaving, and the Yorkshire club are aware that replacing him in the transfer market would be an expensive and difficult task.

