Liverpool transfer news: Reds target Brighton's Yves Bissouma but face Manchester United competition

Liverpool could reportedly face competition from Manchester United and Monaco for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in January.

The 24-year-old has been identified as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield, according to ESPN.

The Dutchman appears likely to leave next summer when his contract expires, and Liverpool are considering a January bid for Bissouma to take his place in the squad.

The Seagulls are likely to demand around £30 million for the Mali international's services but United, Monaco and two unnamed Spanish clubs are also tracking the midfielder.

Bissouma joined Brighton for £15m from Lille in 2018 and has made 12 Premier League appearances for Graham Potter’s side this season, scoring one goal.

