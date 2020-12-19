Liverpool transfer news: Reds target Brighton's Yves Bissouma but face Manchester United competition
The midfielder is seen as a potential successor to Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield
Liverpool could reportedly face competition from Manchester United and Monaco for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in January.
The 24-year-old has been identified as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield, according to ESPN.
The Dutchman appears likely to leave next summer when his contract expires, and Liverpool are considering a January bid for Bissouma to take his place in the squad.
The Seagulls are likely to demand around £30 million for the Mali international's services but United, Monaco and two unnamed Spanish clubs are also tracking the midfielder.
Bissouma joined Brighton for £15m from Lille in 2018 and has made 12 Premier League appearances for Graham Potter’s side this season, scoring one goal.
While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!
NOW READ
FEATURE The five substitutions argument: why are clubs calling for more subs but using fewer?
RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Why is Dele Alli in Tottenham exile – and what is next for him?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.