Manchester City transfer news: Aston Villa will accept £100m bid for Jack Grealish

Aston Villa are ready to accept Manchester City's £100m offer for Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Premier League champions submitted a triple-figure bid on Friday as they attempt to prise the England international away from his boyhood club.

Pep Guardiola has made Grealish one of his leading transfer targets this summer, and a deal appears to be edging closer.

Indeed, Sky Sports reports that Villa are likely to accept City's offer - which would break the British transfer record - in the coming days.

The Villans would love to keep hold of the 25-year-old for at least another season, but they will not stand in Grealish's way if he makes it clear that he wants to move on.

Villa have also recognised that a £100m bid meets their own valuation of a player who has been at the club since the age of six.

City have not yet received a response from Villa but the report states that the latter have now decided they are willing to let their captain leave.

The ball is now in Grealish's court. He is now back in the Midlands after a post-Euro 2020 break and was expected to return to training on Monday.

He will now hold talks with Villa and make a decision on whether or not to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish has the offer of a new contract at Villa Park on the table, and Dean Smith would no doubt be delighted if he decides to stay put.

Grealish loves the club and benefits from having the team built around him, a luxury that would not be replicated in Manchester.

But the 25-year-old is ambitious and wants to win silverware, something he is much more likely to do as part of Guardiola's side.

Grealish signed a five-year contract with Villa in September, but his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

