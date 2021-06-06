Manchester City transfer news: Club confident of keeping hold of Fernandinho

Manchester City are hopeful that Fernandinho will put pen to paper on a new contract with the club, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been a key part of City’s success over the last few years, having racked up 350 appearances in all competitions since his arrival in 2013.

He has won four Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium - one under Manuel Pellegrini and three under Pep Guardiola.

Fernandinho is now 36 years old but remains an important part of the side, and many were surprised by Guardiola’s decision to leave him out of the starting XI in the recent Champions League final defeat.

The experienced midfielder is out of contract on June 30 and was initially expected to follow Sergio Aguero through the exit door.

But according to the Daily Mirror , City are increasingly confident that Fernandinho will still be at the Eithad Stadium next term.

Fernandinho is keen to sign a new two-year deal at the club, but City had previously been offering just a 12-month extension.

With offers on the table from across Europe and South America, it had looked likely that the 36-year-old would be plying his trade elsewhere in 2021/22.

But the offer of a behind-the-scenes role at City post-retirement has proved appealing to Fernandinho.

Guardiola is targeting a new holding midfielder in this summer’s transfer market, with Declan Rice one of his targets.

But West Ham value Rice at around £100m, a fee which City are not willing to pay for the England international.

That has increased the club’s sense of urgency in contract talks with Fernandinho, and they now believe they have convinced him to stay put.

“We’ve received several proposals, good projects from Brazilian and European clubs for Fernandinho. He’s a phenomenal player and person,” Fernandinho’s agent, Giovanni Branchini, told Globo Esporte earlier this year.

