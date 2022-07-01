Manchester United report: Bid prepared for Ajax star after Arsenal have offer rejected
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United will make a move for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez this weekend after Arsenal had a second bid turned down
Manchester United are in a strong position to pip Arsenal to the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, after the Gunners reportedly had two bids rejected.
The Argentina international is a wanted man in the Premier League, and one of several players at the Dutch club being linked with an Erik ten Hag reunion.
Arsenal had a second bid worth £38m rejected this week, according to the Daily Mail, (opens in new tab)but they aren’t giving up hope yet.
Martinez is said to be open to an Emirates move, although he’s equally willing to consider an Old Trafford switch.
Ten Hag’s influence could help the Red Devils win the race, but Ajax want £43m for the 24-year-old.
United are expected to make a move for Martinez this weekend, although they will likely need to sell some defenders before completing any deal.
Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are among the players who look likely to head out the exit door this summer.
Martinez, a seven-time Argentina international, has been with Ajax since joining from Defensa y Justicia in his homeland in 2019.
He played a key role for Ten Hag's title-winning side last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions and winning the club’s Player of the Year award.
The centre-back was also part of the Argentina side that won the Copa America last summer, but only made one appearance.
More Manchester United stories
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.
There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.