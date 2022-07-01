Manchester United report: Bid prepared for Ajax star after Arsenal have offer rejected

Manchester United are in a strong position to pip Arsenal to the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, after the Gunners reportedly had two bids rejected.

The Argentina international is a wanted man in the Premier League, and one of several players at the Dutch club being linked with an Erik ten Hag reunion.

Arsenal had a second bid worth £38m rejected this week, according to the Daily Mail, (opens in new tab)but they aren’t giving up hope yet.

Martinez is said to be open to an Emirates move, although he’s equally willing to consider an Old Trafford switch.

Ten Hag’s influence could help the Red Devils win the race, but Ajax want £43m for the 24-year-old.

United are expected to make a move for Martinez this weekend, although they will likely need to sell some defenders before completing any deal.

Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are among the players who look likely to head out the exit door this summer.

Martinez, a seven-time Argentina international, has been with Ajax since joining from Defensa y Justicia in his homeland in 2019.

He played a key role for Ten Hag's title-winning side last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions and winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

The centre-back was also part of the Argentina side that won the Copa America last summer, but only made one appearance.

