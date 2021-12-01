Manchester United report: Club fail to reach Mauricio Pochettino agreement

Manchester United were given two conditions to lure Mauricio Pochettino from PSG, according to a report - and failed with both.

Telefoot says that PSG were willing to let Pochettino - who joined in the New Year - leave the French capital on two conditions, which they outlined to Manchester United when the Old Trafford outfit approached them over their manager.

The first condition was that United would pay €15-20m in compensation to pry the Argentinian from the Parc Des Princes midseason. The second was that Pochettino could leave, as long as Paris Saint-Germain lined up a replacement manager to step into the hot seat.

PSG were heavily rumoured to be pursuing Zinedine Zidane in the event that United paid the fee and Pochettino agreed to move to back to the Premier League. In the end, neither agreement came to fruition.

United settled on legendary German gegenpress instigator Ralf Rangnick, who left his directorial role at Lokomotiv Moscow to assume a six-month interim stint at Old Trafford. Rangnick will step into a consultancy role following the end of his management period.

The club were reportedly also eyeing up Zidane for the position - but the Frenchman wasn't interested in the job. According to rumours, he is more interested in taking the French national team job.

Pochettino is still on the radar for United, despite the failure to land him midseason. The former Tottenham and Southampton manager has spoken about his admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson in the past and it's thought by many at Old Trafford that he would be the perfect long-term appointment.

Rangnick's first game will be against Arsenal - though the manager will be absent from the dugout, following visa delays.